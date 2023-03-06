The Marsh Madness kicked off Monday for boys basketball teams in the LHSAA with a pair of Arklatex teams in action in the state semifinals.
Calvary held off a late charge from Catholic-New Iberia to win 52-47 in the Division IV Select bracket. The Cavs punched a ticket to their third-straight state title game with the win and did so without their head coach Victor Morris. Morris was in Shreveport awaiting the birth of his daughter, handing the keys to Calvary Superintendent Chad McDowell who served as head coach for the victory.
The Cavs will face the winner of Northwood-Lena and St. Martin's on Saturday.
In the Division V Non-Select semifinals, Zwolle trailed Gibsland-Coleman by 2 with less than a minute to play. Kenneth Montgomery made a pull up jump shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. In the extra period Zwolle found themselves down again, this time by 3 points. It was Alec Williams playing hero this time, hitting a 3 pointer with less than a minute to go to send the game to double overtime. Zwolle pulled away in the second OT to win it 81-72.
They will play the winner of Fairview and Anacoco on Friday.