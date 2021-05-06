The 2020 LHSAA state passing leader is staying in Louisiana for college as Calvary's Landry Lyddy has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.
Lyddy confirmed his commitment to Jerit Roser on the "Louisiana vs All Ya'll" Youtube page.
A member of the class of 2022, the offers have really just started to roll in for Lyddy. Louisiana Tech was his first offer and according to Lyddy the first school to reach out to him a couple of years ago. That loyalty, combined with the proximity to home played major factors in his decision.
Lyddy also told Roser he is impressed by the Bulldogs bowl success over the past seven years and is already working to build the recruiting class, "The first day they offered me, they told me I was their number one guy. Obviously, they really like me. I've been talking to them about some guys that I can reach out to to start building this 2022 class up and just keep that tradition going at Louisiana Tech."
