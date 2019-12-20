4A football runs through East Texas with Carthage and Pleasant Grove taking home championships on the same day.
In the 4A Division I title game, The Bulldogs got the job done first with Kelvontay Dixon and Mason Courtney each scoring three times for Carthage, winning the seventh title under head coach Scott Surratt.
"It's all these guys. It takes a great wife, it's a whole team of people. Administration, you don't have a bad administration and do what we've done. You don't have a bad wife, coaches wives and do what we do. Then it comes down to the players and buying into everything you do and what we do. I'm not saying we're going to be back next year, but we're going do whatever we can to be back here again and do it again."
The great run for Pleasant Grove continues in 4A Division II under Josh Gibson behind the talented running back Bruce Garrett who scored three times for the Hawks with defensive lineman Marcus Burris showing up on the biggest stage in Texas capturing two titles in three seasons.
"[We] shared a moment yesterday in my office. A couple of these juniors came in and it's just hard. When you're a dad or a mom and you lose a senior and they're going off into the real world, you're losing a kid and it hurts. And we're losing 21 guys that we put six years into and we've got great relationships, like father-son type relationships, so we know that it goes on."
Senior running back Bruce Garrett rushed for more than 250 yards and three scores in the championship game and spoke to the relationship between the players and their head coach, "It feels great to have such a relational coach like him. He's really changed all of us as football players and as men."
Junior Landon Jackson added that he was a bit selfish at the start of the year, but followed the selfless team first example of Ben Harmon and says one day he hopes to be just like him.