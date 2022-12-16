Carthage got all their stress out of the way in the 4A-Division II semifinal as the Bulldogs cruised past Wimberley in the championship game for their ninth state title 42-0.
Scott Surratt - Carthage head coach
"We didn't feel like we was aggressive enough last week and we was going to take care of that this week from the word go. First snap, Connor was a little juiced up, but Noah ran by him, but he got it fixed after that, that's for sure. But we were going to be aggressive like we always (are) in this building. For some reason we really play well in this building. Not worth a mess over at the Ford (Center), but we're undefeated there, but it hasn't been pretty."
his was the fifth shutout of the season for the Bulldogs in a performance that left defensive MVP Jakerrian Roquemore lost for words.
Jakerrian Roquemore - Carthage senior DB, WR
"I'm going to be honest. I'm excited. I don't know what to say. *laughter I'm going to be honest.
Surratt: "It was very humbling to our defense and I knew they were going to put on a show today because it was a lot of fire in practice this week. It starts with Coach (Darren) Preston. I mean he's phenomenal. He's the best (defensive coordinator) in the country. I mean he really is and the players
With this ninth championship that means Coach Surratt is unblemished in the sport's most important game.