WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced Thursday a total of 11 grants totaling $13,146,304 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to improve airports throughout Louisiana.
These projects will reconstruct taxiways, rehabilitate taxiway lighting and runways, conduct airport wildlife hazard assessment/management plan, update airport master plans, construct terminal buildings, and improve airport drainage and erosion control.
“Airports are the gateway to a city and are one of the first things employers look to when making decisions as to where to invest,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These projects make it cheaper and more efficient for freight and passenger to travel. This make Louisiana a more attractive place to invest.”
Shreveport Airport Authority was one of the recipients out of the awarded 11 grants.
According to a news release, this grant will provide federal funding for the Shreveport Downtown Airport associated with Shreveport, La. This project rehabilitates 5,016 feet of Runway 14/32 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.
The grant award was $5,143,712.