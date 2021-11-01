BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU can expect some of its players that were out at practice during the open week to return.
After not traveling to the Ole Miss game, senior offensive guard Chasen Hines returns this week to practice and will be available against Alabama. Hines has battled injuries all season, missing most of fall camp and part of the UCLA game before returning to play at the right guard position. He only played eight snaps in the Florida game before not traveling to Ole Miss.
Freshman defensive back Sage Ryan will not be available for the Alabama game. Ryan has played at the nickel safety position while Cordale Flott took over at cornerback following Eli Ricks' injury.
"We’re still waiting for Cordale Flott to get better," coach Ed Orgeron said. "We think he will, but he won’t be practicing today or tomorrow; hopefully, he can practice Wednesday."
Junior wide receiver Devonta Lee also returns from injury this week, though he still traveled and played in the game against Ole Miss, catching one pass for 12 yards.
Orgeron also pointed out that there are now four healthy running backs active in the game against Alabama with freshman Armoni Goodwin's return alongside Tre Bradford, who despite being eligible, has battled a hamstring injuiry. That means LSU will have Ty Davis-Price, Corey Kiner, Goodwin and Bradford and will rely heavily on its ground game.
"We're going to need all four of them to play," Orgeron said. "We need to rotate those guys, keep them fresh. We have to be 50/50. We can't get one dimensional with this team."