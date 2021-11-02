Footballs

Class 5A

1. Catholic-BR (8-1) lost to Woodlawn BR 35-28

2. Zachary (9-0) beat Central-BR 47-14

3. Brother Martin (7-0) beat Holy Cross 42-0

4. Ponchatoula (7-0) beat St. Paul’s 17-0

5. Acadiana (7-2) beat Barbe, 42-0

6. Capt. Shreve (8-1) lost to C.E. Byrd 28-10

7. Ruston (7-1) beat West Ouachita 38-7

8. Destrehan (5-0) beat East St. John 38-7

9. Jesuit (7-1) beat H.L. Bourgeois 42-13

10. Byrd (8-1) beat Captain Shreve 28-10

Others receiving votes: Natchitoches Central (7-2) lost to Haughton 35-7, West Monroe (5-3) beat Pineville 30-12, Alexandria (6-3) lost Ouachita Parish 26-23, John Curtis (4-2) beat Rummel 34-20, Dutchtown (5-3) lost to St. Amant 21-14, Ouachita Parish (6-3) beat Alexandria 26-23, Rummel (5-2) lost to John Curtis 34-20.

Class 4A

1. Karr (7-0) beat Belle Chasse 27-0

2. Neville (7-1) beat Bastrop 62-0

3. Warren Easton (4-2) did not play

4. Westgate (7-2) beat Northside 58-8

5. Northwood-Shreve (6-2) did not play

6. Cecilia (7-2) beat Livonia 62-20

7. Huntington (8-1) beat Minden 40-7

8. Carencro (4-5) lost to St. Thomas More 35-28

9. Carver (6-1) plays Livingston Collegiate Saturday

10. Leesville (7-2) beat Tioga 37-7

(tie) St. Thomas More (5-4) beat Carencro 35-28

Others receiving votes: Liberty (7-1) beat Rayne 23-22 (OT), Vandebilt Catholic (5-2) beat South Lafourche 38-20, Teurlings Catholic (5-4) lost to St. Martinville 41-32 , Salmen (7-1) beat Franklinton 39-14, Assumption (5-3) beat Ellender 34-7.

Class 3A

1. University (9-0) beat West Feliciana 55-28

2. Sterlington (9-0) beat Franklin Parish 54-6

3. Madison Prep (8-1) beat Glen Oaks 47-0

4. E.D. White (9-0) beat Berwick 37-7

5. Church Point (9-0) beat Mamou 61-0

6. Iowa (8-1) lost to Lake Charles Prep 27-26

7. De La Salle (5-2) beat Kenner Discovery 43-6

8. Lutcher (5-1) beat Donaldsonville 49-22

9. St. James (6-2) beat Patterson 21-7

10. Lake Charles Prep (6-3) beat Iowa 27-26

Others receiving votes: Union Parish (6-3) beat Carroll 34-22, Jena (8-1) beat Marksville 38-8, St. Martinville (7-2) beat Teurlings Catholic 41-32, Donaldsonville (4-4) lost to Lutcher 49-22, Abbeville (8-1) beat Kaplan 12-7, Brusly (7-1) did not play, Booker T. Washington-NO (6-1) beat Sci Academy 54-0

Class 2A

1. Many (8-1) beat Bunkie 73-28

2. Lafayette Christian (7-1) did not play

3. Amite (7-0) beat Pine 43-7

4. St. Charles (7-0) beat South Plaquemines 43-0

5. Loreauville (9-0) beat Ascension Episcopal 31-13

6. General Trass (8-0) did not play

7. Mangham (7-2) beat Rayville 6-0

8. Notre Dame (7-2) beat Lake Arthur 55-0

9. Newman (5-2) beat Cohen 34-0

10. North Caddo (7-2) lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 26-22

Others receiving votes: Rosepine (8-1) beat Oakdale 48-27, Avoyelles (8-1) beat Holy Savior Menard 30-0, Episcopal-BR (8-0) beat East Feliciana 62-18, Ascension Episcopal (6-3) lost to Loreauville 31-13, Dunham (6-3) beat Port Allen 45-6, Jonesboro-Hodge (7-2) beat North Caddo 26-22

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (9-0) beat Delhi 60-6

2. Calvary (8-1) beat Plain Dealing 63-0

3. Southern Lab (6-2) beat Central Private 68-6

4. Ascension Catholic (5-1) beat Ascension Christian 44-19

5. St. Mary’s (7-2) lost to Logansport 50-23

6. Oak Grove (5-4) beat St. Frederick 31-14

7. Grand Lake (8-1) beat Elton 34-12

8. Homer (6-3) beat Magnolia Charter 67-6

9. St. Frederick (6-3) lost to Oak Grover 31-14

10. Opelousas Catholic (8-1) beat Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 14-6

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic (6-3) beat Covenant Christian 47-6, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (7-2) lost to Opelousas Catholic 14-6, Cedar Creek (5-3) beat Delta Charter 57-0, Westminster Christian (6-3) lost to St. Edmund 28-8, Glenbrook (7-2) beat Beekman Charter 51-14, Country Day (4-2) did not play, Haynesville (6-3) beat Lincoln Prep 43-12, Logansport (5-4) beat St. Mary’s 50-23, Hamilton Christian (6-2) beat East Beauregard 64-30.

