BOSSIER CITY, La. - Right before Christmas, children from Bossier Schools and additional families in need were shopping with a cop for Bossier City Police’s Annual Shop with a Cop Program Thursday evening at Walmart Supercenter in Bossier City.
Bossier City Police Local 645 Outreach Foundation and the Bossier Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #39 took over 50 kids Christmas shopping and each child received toys that totaled up to around $150 in their shopping carts.
Officers accompanied the children as they shopped for Christmas gifts with funds raised locally over the past year by members of Local 645 and the Bossier FOP chapter.
One officer says he’s been doing this for 8 years, and the kids are always excited.
Most of the children participating were pre-selected from Bossier City elementary schools, while others were chosen by officers based on the families' needs.
The Shop with a Cop Program helps build strong and positive relationships between the children and police officers.