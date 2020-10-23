KEITHVILLE, La. - A non-profit foundation based in New Mexico awarded Chimp Haven $150,000 to support 76 chimps from New Mexico.
The New Mexico Foundation said the grant will support Chimpanzees retired from invasive research at New Mexico’s Holloman Airforce Base to Chimp Haven, a chimpanzee sanctuary in Keithville, La.
According to the New Mexico Foundation, 37 chimps remain in a laboratory at the base, while 76 were retired to Chimp Haven.
Even though the National Institute of Health (NIH) stopped invasive research on chimps in 2015, the chimps are still awaiting transfer to the sanctuary, the Foundation adds.
U.S. Senators Duckworth, Udall, McSally and Heinrich, sent a letter on Tuesday to the NIH requesting the chimps be moved due to the CHIMP Act passed by the senate in 2013. Click here to read the entire letter about the chimps waiting for transfer.