SHREVEPORT, La. – Many local pastors are emphasizing security as they prepare for New Year’s celebrations at their churches. Congregants may be feeling anxiety about the recent church shooting near Fort Worth. But pastors want parishioners to place their trust in the both the local law enforcement and church security leaders. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will be one of the many churches to host a New Year’s worship service. Pastor Dr. Theron Jackson said that his church has a strong partnership with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department and local police agencies as well. He also provided security advice to the local clergy community.
"We don't have the luxury of living in the time where we say come as you are. We still want you to come as you are. But we got to be prepared for whoever comes. And whether that be friend or foe, we put ourselves in the posture to where we receive anybody with the love of God. But also, we are protecting the people of God with vigilance.” Pastor Jackson said.
Jackson said his church and the city are well prepared for its New Year’s gala at the Shreveport Convention Center. However, the security measures for his church on a normal Sunday are nearly doubled due its size and attendance.