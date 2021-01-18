NATCHITOCHES, La. - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Natchitoches and Northwester State University's Center for Inclusion and Diversity hosted a March for Justice and Peace on Monday.
The march started at noon on NSU's campus. It ended at the newly re-opened Legacy Cafe where lunches were available for purchase.
The Legacy Cafe is a social enterprise business of the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center.
The goal of the cafe is to provide hands-on training in culinary and life skills to young adults within the Legacy Youth Workforce Development program.
The LYWDP is for young adults ages 17-24, who are out of work and school. The program provides support to these adults while enrolled in the program.
“We are pleased to support young people in Natchitoches as they build life skills and pursue sustainable employment," Claire Prymus, founder and board chair, said. "We appreciate all the support from the community to keep these programs going.”
Classes for the next cohort are scheduled to begin in February.
