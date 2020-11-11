BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU's starting quarterback is likely out for the rest of the season, barring a "miraculous" recovery.
During an SEC teleconference Wednesday, Orgeron opened up more about the severity of Brennan's injury, which has kept him out of the starting line-up since mid October. Orgeron said they are still weighing whether Brennan will undergo surgery.
"It doesn't look like he's going to be back unless something miraculous happens," Orgeron said.
The team had previously announced that Brennan would be out this week, before the SEC canceled LSU's Nov. 14 match-up with Alabama.