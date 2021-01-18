Soft-drink company Coca-Cola announced has a new beverage line- Coca-Cola Coffee.
The line combines the companies signature cokes with a Brazilian coffee flavor.
The line will come in three flavors: Vanilla, dark blend and caramel.
Comparing the new line to a classic coke:
- 12 ounce can of regular Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine
- 12 ounce can of diet Coca-Cola contains 46 milligrams of caffeine
- 12 ounce can of Coca-Cola Coffee contains 69 milligrams of caffeine.
