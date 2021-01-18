Guy and lady drinking coffee

Soft-drink company Coca-Cola announced has a new beverage line- Coca-Cola Coffee. 

The line combines the companies signature cokes with a Brazilian coffee flavor. 

The line will come in three flavors: Vanilla, dark blend and caramel. 

Comparing the new line to a classic coke: 

  • 12 ounce can of regular Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine
  • 12 ounce can of diet Coca-Cola contains 46 milligrams of caffeine 
  • 12 ounce can of Coca-Cola Coffee contains 69 milligrams of caffeine. 

