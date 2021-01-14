snow ice cream

UNITED STATES -  An ice cream company released new flavors inspired by the President-Elect, and Vice President-Elect. 

'Ice Cream Jubilee' is behind the themed-treats. 

The company says vanilla chocolate chip is Joe Biden's favorite flavor. 

Cuppa' Joe is also in honor of the President-Elect. It's a creamy, coffee flavored ice cream. 

Cardamom amaretto is in honor of Kamala Harris. It pays tribute to her home state with the California almonds, and includes cardamom kulfi- a nod to her Indian heritage. 

Rose' mimosa is also considered an 'inauguration-themed' flavor. It's in honor of the golden state's wine country. 

