UNITED STATES - An ice cream company released new flavors inspired by the President-Elect, and Vice President-Elect.
'Ice Cream Jubilee' is behind the themed-treats.
The company says vanilla chocolate chip is Joe Biden's favorite flavor.
Cuppa' Joe is also in honor of the President-Elect. It's a creamy, coffee flavored ice cream.
Cardamom amaretto is in honor of Kamala Harris. It pays tribute to her home state with the California almonds, and includes cardamom kulfi- a nod to her Indian heritage.
Rose' mimosa is also considered an 'inauguration-themed' flavor. It's in honor of the golden state's wine country.
Click here to place an order.