Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Eric Wood gave media a tour of the construction sites on campus in the wake of last year's tornado.
Wood says construction is on schedule for all of their facilities and should be ready, weather permitting, for the upcoming spring seasons.
The Bulldogs will get brand new baseball and softball parks and wood believes these facilities will compete with any school's in the country, "It will tell you that our administration is never going to remain stagnant, we want to be competitive. That's what attracted me to this job. Not only the athletic department, but the university, we have a chip on our shoulder to compete. That's been my mantra to compete at everything we do, everything we put our name on we want to compete. It will show our recruits that we always want to remain competitive."
Louisiana Tech plans to kick off its baseball season on February 23.