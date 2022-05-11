Converse

Converse was the lone area team to grab a win Thursday as the LHSAA baseball semifinals kicked off in Sulphur.

Thursday's scores follow.

2A

(5) Many: 0, (1) Rosepine: 14

1A

(4) Logansport: 1, (1) Grand Lake: 11

B

(4) Converse: 7, (1) Quitman: 2

