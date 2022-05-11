Converse was the lone area team to grab a win Thursday as the LHSAA baseball semifinals kicked off in Sulphur.
Thursday's scores follow.
2A
(5) Many: 0, (1) Rosepine: 14
1A
(4) Logansport: 1, (1) Grand Lake: 11
B
(4) Converse: 7, (1) Quitman: 2
