WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A convicted sex offender is off the streets in Bowie County.
Wake Village police said Ronnie Lee Ponder II was living on West 7th Street without registering as a sex offender. After a brief investigation, officers arrested him
Officers said he had been previously convicted for failing to register as a sex offender in Kansas. He was also wanted by Texarkana, Arkansas police for failing to register.
At the scene, officers also arrested Sonny White and Shyan White. They were both arrested for probation violation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.