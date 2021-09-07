Shreveport Almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service
Shreveport Almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service

SHREVEPORT, La - Fall officially starts in about two weeks.  But, early Tuesday it felt like a change of season.  The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 62.  Average is 70 degrees.

The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured a cool Tuesday morning.  Here are some of their reports:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Lows

Morning lows in the northern part of the ArkLaTex were in the low 60s according to Steven Carter in Idabel, Chuck Kamm in Redwater and Bryan Loper in Atlanta.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Lows

Across the center part of the area, lows ranged from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.  Both Wayne Hatfield in Homer and Bob Britton in Sarepta measured the 50s while Ronnie Vail in Ruston had 64.  Average is 70 degrees.

Metro ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Lows

The 50s and 60s were also recorded for morning lows around the metro area.  John Grubb in Benton and Bob Fentress in Belleview had lows in the 50s while Mark Potter recorded just 72 degrees.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Lows

Toledo Bend was mostly in the low to mid 60s around sunrise.  Temperatures ranged from 61 in Coushatta as measured by John Henry to 66 in Center according to Debbie Johnson.

Thank you KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your data.

To join up and represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here.  Then, send us your weather information.  Highs, lows and rainfall would really help.

