After sharing the 1-5A title in 2019 and returning the district MVP at quarterback, 2020 did not go the way many expected for the Airline Vikings, finishing just 3-4 and missing multiple games due to Covid-19.
"We were pretty high expected to be going into last season. Now we've got a lot of people in the district to show what we can do," said tackle Tayvon Patterson.
But if any team is equipped to handle adversity, it's Airline and head coach Bo Meeks.
Patterson: "It's pretty inspiring to have a coach like him, a mentor on our team to lead us through tough times."
"He kind of reflects on us to be resilient no matter what we go through. Always coming out here staying focus and control what we can control," added defensive end Willie Sanders.
Meeks was diagnosed with stomach cancer 2018. While his fight has inspired his team, they've also been a driving force for him, "They've been a rock for me. Not only encouraging me, but also strengthening my purpose on a daily basis to be there for them and be the best I can be for them. Even when I don't always feel like it, or it's tough, because that's what we're asking for them."
That relationship has the Vikings sailing into 2021 with high hopes.
Meeks: "We've got great young men who are willing to fight for each other and fight for Airline High School. They're really blue collar, they're a hard working group, they have great comradery, they care about each other and are a great family."
Sanders: "No matter who is the coach, no matter who we line up against, we're giving 120% every snap."
Patterson: "We could go all the way if we just play together."
With an experienced defense and a sophomore QB leading the charge, no one knows what to expect on Airline Drive. But as we learned a couple of years ago, don't sleep on the Airline Vikings.
Meeks: "We want to be known as that team that is always going to be there and have an opportunity and build that type of tradition and legacy here. That's what we always strive for."
The Vikings will also debut brand new field turf this season and will get to test it out in their season opener against Ouachita Parish on September 3.