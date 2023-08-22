Airline was the surprise of 1-5A a season ago, going from a 1-9 season to district champs in the first year under head coach Justin Scogin. Now as they work to defend their title, Scogin and the Vikings sail into uncharted waters.
Tre'von Jackson: Airline running back
"I don't think it changes the mentality at all. I feel like every game, all 10 games that we are going to play, everybody knows what we're coming for."
Ben Taylor: Airline quarterback
"People are expecting us and calling us out. We're just going to play our game and do everything right."
Justin Scogin: Airline head coach
"We expected to win last year and kind of right the ship and stuff like that. Nothing really changed on our part. We continue to work hard in the offseason and we used our failures from last year to build on this year to motivate us to take the next step, which is to win games in the playoffs."
Quarterback Ben Taylor is still the captain of the Vikings ship. After a breakout sophomore campaign Taylor is growing both as a passer and a leader.
Scogin
"He's a year into the offense and he is playing at a high level within our system right now. That's all you can ask for as a quarterback."
Jackson
"He's growing up a little bit more. He's actually talking to us now; he's actually making it his team. That's what we need around here, we need somebody to take control and be a leader."
Taylor
"It was hard to get everybody going, get everybody to listen to me, stuff like that. This year, I've got more people looking up to me, I can already tell. People during practice are looking up to me and I'm trying to steer them in the right direction."
Taylor isn't alone. Two of his main weapons running back Tre Jackson and tight end Bob Patterson are back for their senior seasons.
Scogin
"Bob is very cerebral and Tre is very high energy, but you need those guys that kind of contrast each other that are good for each other and push each other. You couldn't hope for two better kids to be the leaders of your offense."