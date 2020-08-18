There's excitement in the air at Airline as the Vikings are looking to build on last year's surprising quarterfinal run.
"Last year not many people expected us to be good, like you were saying. For us to come in here this year, I think we have a lot of momentum left and I think we're real confident in the way we can perform this year," said quarterback Alex Garcia.
Head coach Bo Meeks is excited about this year's team, especially the experience returning to the field, "Having 9 experienced starters coming back who played in the wars last year and who made a run to the quarterfinals. Just that experience of playing 13 games and knowing what it takes, I think it's huge. I think that's been very big for us in a challenging time."
Perhaps the most important returning starter for Airline is Garcia. The senior provided plenty of wow moments while navigating his Vikings to 10 wins a year ago, "Those are the things I work on in practice. I stay a little after practice to work those off balance throws. They are going to happen, they are unorthodox, those are not things you see in practice, so you have to work them because you never know when they're going to come. They paid off last year."
Meeks expects those same big plays from his quarterback, but has seen a more measured approach from his gunslinger, "He makes some plays that definitely as a fan, and even as a coach, you do say, 'wow'. He's that talented of the guy. The thing that I think people may not understand that he did such a great job of is just growing a being a little more patient and understanding that you don't have to make the big play every time. There's an opportunity for that big play on the next one and I think he really matured and developed in that aspect."
Garcia's maturation can also be seen off the field, "He's just a great young man. He's a great student, he's a hard worker, he's always working extra after practice is over, and recruiting guys to be out here with him. I think his leadership has continued to grow and I definitely think that's one of his best attributes."
