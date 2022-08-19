For the first time in 11 years, Airline is under new leadership. Justin Scogin is the new man in charge in Viking Drive and he says the transition has been smooth.
"Everything was so intact when I got here, there was a lot of things that really didn't need to be changed. As far as doing some things, kind of putting my finger prints on the program, we've changed a few things here and there but overall a lot of the stuff has been the same."
Coach Scogin's new style has already made a big impact on his players.
Daxton Chavez - Airline WR: "Coach Scogin is the perfect guy to take the position. He fits in, you can see the energy out here every day, it's something new."
Chris Montgomery - Airline DB: "He connects a lot with his players. He likes to listen to their opinions and stuff about what we should do. He brings a different type of energy to the room."
While coach Scogin continues to build relationships with his players, he's also taking time to learn more about his new community.
Socgin - "I've been blessed to be at Leesville, Parkway, and now Airline. Airline kind of takes it to a different level because there's so many people. Everybody is extremely passionate about Airline. Somebody's dad always went to Airline. Somebody's dad was in the first class and they talk about the state championship teams. There's a lot of passion at Airline high school for the football program and everybody wants to see the football program be successful."
Those passionate fans also want to see a new record after a 1-9 season in 2021.
Scogin - "At the end of the day I just want to make sure that when the fans leave they say, 'Airline plays, they come out and play, they play hard, they punch you in the mouth.'. Either this year it's, 'Hey look they got things right and it's headed in the right direction'."
Chavez - "Obviously we want to go more than 1-9, more than 1-8, we want to go 10-0. That's success. Coming out here we've got something to prove, we've got a chip on our shoulder, it's time to make something new."
