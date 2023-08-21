After getting hired late in the academic calendar, Arkansas High head coach Trey Outlaw had several obstacles to clear in year one with the Razorbacks.
Trey Outlaw – Arkansas High head coach
“Our guys definitely had a lot of things to overcome, a lot of hoops to jump through and so year two we expect it to be a lot smoother. [We] expect them to be able to relax and just be able to go play fast and actually get to enjoy playing football instead of new hurdles and new barriers and just everything new.”
With nearly two dozen seniors, Arkansas returns with a wealth of experience including starting quarterback Nate Wall.
“He wasn’t even the quarterback this time last year. He was playing receiver and then he ended up winning the spot at the benefit game a year ago and just took off. So, Nate’s our unsung hero. He’s Tim Tebow 2.0; the only difference between him and Tim is Tim is 6’4” and Nate’s 5’10”.”
The pride in the school is ever present and Outlaw says he knows what the community craves on Friday nights.
“We say we’re the flagship of the state of Arkansas and I fully believe that. We’re the only ones that get to say that we’re Arkansas’ High School. So everything we do, we put Arkansas on our chest. We put Arkansas on our field. From social media to in-person and so we want that known. We are Arkansas’s high school and our community backs that. Our community is so hungry to get back to where we were in the mid-2000s and in the 70s and so that’s something that’s a goal of ours and we’re ready to get back there, too.”