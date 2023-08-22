After one of the best offensive seasons we've seen in the Arklatex, Benton's 2022 run ended on a heartbreaking, controversial last second field goal in the second round of the playoffs.
Reynolds Moore: Benton head coach
"Everybody knows how it ended. It was obviously tragic and terrible and all the words you want to use. But really, my thought as a coach was don't worry about how it ended. Worry about how we can prevent it to coming down to that again."
Jeffrey King: Benton quarterback
"We've kind of just forgot about that. You can't change it. It happened, so we're just trying to prove everybody wrong this year."
Instead, the Tigers motivation comes from their senior class who waited behind a handful of three- and four-year starters. That group is eager for their chance to represent Benton on the field.
Moore
"In this day and age, obviously the transfer portal isn't as big in high school, but you've got guys who will quit, who just don't want to wait their time. We've got some guys who are going to be rewarded this year with the opportunity to play after that."
Travis Flowers: Benton offensive line
"We just love Benton. We're just true to Benton, true to this area, true to the 7106."
King
"It's real exciting to actually just show our talent one last time in high school."
There's no bigger example than senior quarterback Jeffery King. King played wide receiver last season and had a couple chances to fill in under center. Now, he's been given the keys to the Benton offense.
Moore
"His parents probably could have packed up and moved somewhere and certainly given him a chance a year or two ago, but Jeffery loves his school and his teammates. He's waited for this, he's worked for this, he's ready for this."
King
"I was confident in myself, and I knew I was pretty confident in my ability. I wanted to stay at Benton. All my family and friends are here and I wanted to showcase that in front of them."
Moore
"Best arm I've seen, ever coached. He's got a cannon. He wants to win, he's a competitor."
In their 5th year in 5A the Tigers hope that dedication leads to a longer run in the postseason.