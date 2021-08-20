On paper, Benton's 2-5 record in their second season in 5A may look like a step back. When you take a closer look, that's not the case. The Tigers 5 losses in 2020 came by an average of just three points.
"We were really close. We had made that jump a little bit in the first year, made the playoffs, and last year we thought we really had a chance. Played some really good teams really, really close, so we feel like we're ready to make that jump. We've got a lot of guys that have played a lot of football that will be on the field this year," said Tiger head coach Reynolds Moore.
One of those guys is junior quarterback Gray Walters, "Last year I came in as a sophomore in my first game. Didn't even know I was starting until Wednesday night before we played Parkway. Now I know everything. I know the playbook. It's a lot easier to read the defense."
Moore: "He got so much better as the year went along. We listens, he wants to be great, he knows he has that in him, and he's easy to coach. He fits that mold we've had of guys that want to do the right thing and want to be in the right places."
But no one fits that mold quite like Davis Sellers. Benton's do it all senior will play at both defensive end and tight end this season and exemplifies the two words every Tiger lives by out on the field, "In the weight room with that Benton Tough mentality and all the stuff we do as a team that makes us tougher as a whole."
Walters: "Every time he's out there on offense, I feel safe. I feel safe when he's out there. He's a really good blocker and one of the best on the field."
Playing two of the most physical positions on both sides of the ball is no easy task, but Sellers is prepared.
Moore: "He's worked his butt off to be in position to do that. He's probably the hardest workers I've ever been around. The kid is on his own doing a lot. Even in quarantine on his own doing stuff, having his dad throwing passes to him, hooking up with Gray and throwing passes in a church parking lot. Whatever he can do to get that work in."
Sellers: "Just gotta grind it out. I'm tired after every game, but I love it. It's worth it."
And if the rest of the Tigers follow his lead, Benton will be tough for any team in 5A.
The Tigers kick off the season Thursday September 2 at Northwood.