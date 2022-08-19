If you take in a Benton football practice, it’s easy to see what they want to do.
Reynolds Moore - Benton head coach: "You start seeing tweets and posts from Facebook and parent are all, 'Hey, that was a great season.' Maybe, probably, overachieved in some people's eyes. I think Coach (Terrence) Smith our offensive coordinator kind of tweeted that out. I don't know if he hashtagged it or said 'it's time to take the next step.' And I thought, 'he's right.'"
Senior wide receiver Pearce Russell explains what that looks like.
"Just literally in everything we do. The way we lift weights, the way we condition, the way we practice, everything's more focused considering last year [losing in the] second round. We want to go a little further so, got to take the next step."
Head coach Reynolds Moore says stacking up wins in the postseason will get that done.
"You don't want to just say the next step means the quarterfinals. Certainly in my mind that's at a minimum of what the next step is, but that next step is to where you go play a team like Hahnville, the rest of the state isn't already writing you off. That's the next step. The next step is that statewide respect that needs to come to Benton and it needs to come to north Louisiana in general."
Seniors like Andy Lim have played in 5A since their freshman year and while he believes the Tigers are established, there’s still work to do.
"We're absolutely a program that belongs here. We went 7-3 last year, we made out statement in 5A, but that's not enough. We're trying to win district, get to the top, make it to the Superdome."
But before they can focus on New Orleans, Coach Moore wants to make sure business is taken care of in Bossier Parish.
"We want to do that first within our own district. We don't want to be an afterthought in 1-5A. We don't want to be the homecoming week for everybody. We certainly don't want that and so keeping that mind, we want to take from that first and then build into: teams from south Louisiana, they don't want to make the trip up Highway 3 to Benton. They don't want to do that. That's where we want to be, that mentality is, man, when you draw Benton, it's a long trip and it's a tough game."
See the Tigers in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off on August 26.