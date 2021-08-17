There’s a culture change with the Bossier Bearkats, but new head coach De’Aumante Johnson says the seniors under the old guard are going to play a huge role in the fresh foundation.
"I tell them the ship is going to go as far as they take it. They have a lot of pressure on their plate right now. I think I have 12-13 seniors that I love dearly and all of them are buying in, especially a guy like Joe Manning. Aw man, to get him off the basketball court to be out here is big time. Cedric Applewhite, Marquis Harris, all these guys, they're carrying the weight on their shoulders right now and they're doing it very well."
Manning says the former Grambling defensive back is providing the team with renewed energy and they’re working out the kinks of learning a new system.
"It's amazing. He's lived up to everything he said we're going to start off the with season. We're just getting our key details out for our formations because we're in a new formation this year. We're in new, different things and we have different coaches so we got to get the feel of everything and it's real fun to be out here with new coaches and everything. They bring the excitement to the game."
Fellow senior Brelin Harris, who’s on the field after recovering from eye surgery, says the learning process is going smoothly.
"Man, it's fun. It's more exciting. You get the feel of the game. He makes it more fun, more exciting. He makes you want to go be better as a football player and as a person."
Manning has been a part of a state championship on the basketball team and wants that same success on the gridiron.
"I have very high expectations because I know if it was on the other side, I'd have high expectations for my teammates. So I'm going to have the highest expectations for me and my team so we can try and win a state championship in football this year."
Johnson: "They ready to come to work each and every day. They're staying committed to the process and believing in the vision that we have for these guys. They're following the vision and they're ready to win. Winning state is the only thing and the only mindset around here right now and the kids are buying in to that."
Bossier's season begins at home when they host Arcadia on September 3.