Bossier football is on the rise. Interest has grown so much in the program, head coach De’Aumante Johnson says they’ve run out of jerseys.
"It just shows we're doing something right in the program that kids are loving, especially with this spread formation. That's what all the kids want to do now-a-days."
In his first year as head coach Johnson had to search around the school for players, but now in year two it’s the other way around.
"It hasn't been a day since we started [school] that a kid hasn't stopped me and been like, 'Hey, coach, can I come play football?' Matter of fact, three asked today and we passed out paperwork to them. It's very exciting to know like hey, now they want to come instead of you going to try and get them to come."
Johnson says he’s learned to be more patient from a season ago and delegate duties around the coaching staff.
"It's helping me out tremendously right now in year two, utilizing my coaches instead of trying to do everything on my own. Spread things out for those guys can help me out to make my job a lot easier."
Now competing in 4A, it’s going to be more of a challenge this year for the Bearkats, but Johnson believes in his players.
"This is going to be a special year. Very young football team, but it brings excitement to us all to know that these kids are eager to play football here at Bossier High School."
