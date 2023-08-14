2022 was a year full of surprises in District 1-5A. One of the biggest, powerhouse C.E. Byrd dropping three league games for the first time since 2019.
Matthew Booras, Byrd WR: "It really hurt us last year. Usually we were top contenders, but we weren't last year. This year we definitely have some motivation going into the season. No one is really expecting us to do much so that really motivates us."
That motivation is fueling a roster that hasn't seen much game time overall. Head coach Stacy Ballew is challenging those inexperienced Yellow Jackets to learn on the fly.
Stacy Ballew, Byrd head coach: "Right now, we still have a lot of questions as far as how are we going to respond defensively? How are we going to respond offensively? Are we going to come out and set the tone? We are going to probably be a different team in the second half of the season than the first half. We're going to have to grow up quick."
One guy that has seen plenty of playing time is senior JD Gallman. Gallman has done a little bit of everything for the Jackets and this year gets his turn at quarterback.
Ballew: "He's one of the toughest, most hardworking kids we've had come through here. He's been in our program, he's a senior, he knows what it takes. We're going to lean on him to be the leader of our offense."
Ashton Fullwood, Byrd MLB: "He's a great leader on and off the field. In the weight room he gets the team going. On the field we are just practicing together, working together, running routes. He works the offense very well."
Booras: "He learned from the best. I really grew up with JD through this high school career. He was my freshman quarterback. We had great success my freshman year and I'm hoping we can do that this season."
Starting with one of the toughest early season schedules in the area, the Jackets hope the path to a district title will run through the city of Byrd in 2023.