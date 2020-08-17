A disappointing end to a promising 2019 season is fueling the Calvary Cavaliers in 2020.
Head coach Rodney Guin says last year's playoff loss to Ouachita Christian is a daily topic of conversation in the Cavs' locker room, "We use last year as a lot of motivation. Any extra work we can get, we think it's going to make us better."
Extra work is up for grabs with the LHSAA's season pushed back to October and quarterback Landry Lyddy is taking advantage, "It's going to really push us as a team to work hard on the field, off the field, whatever it is, and hopefully make a deep playoff run and win state."
You don't hear many teams talk about another state title run after losing 17 seniors, but Guin says the Cavaliers aren't just any team, "This team here is going to have a chance to make a run at the championship to, we believe that. That's the approach we're taking that we're planning on going to the Superdome."
While the Cavs have reloaded at the skill positions, the big men up front will be a huge bonus to this year's team, "Probably as talented as we were last year, to tell you the truth, at the skill spots. We have some big lineman for a chance that we haven't had in the past."
Behind those big linemen is the centerpiece of this Calvary team, quarterback Landry Lyddy. Going into his first year as a starter, Lyddy lacks experience, but not confidence, "You'll just see on the film whenever we start up. Working on the field every day, you'll see it when the film comes out."
Guin says Lyddy fits right in with the long list of star Cavalier quarterbacks, "He's going to fit right in there with the rest of them. We lost Cade (Hart) who had a phenomenal career here, but Landry's got a lot of talent. A good, strong arm and he's got good players around him. We think he's going to have a great year."
Free safety Jeremiah Brown says Lyddy's skills have been evident in practice, "It's his time to shine this year, so I'm just ready to watch him throw the ball around the field."
Be sure to tune in to the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday, August 28 at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.