After getting eliminated in the LHSAA Division IV semifinals and competing in 1A for the past few seasons, Calvary’s moving back to 2A and head coach Rodney Guin says that suits them just fine.
"You know, we're going to get a little physical, we're going to have to get a little tougher and finish games. We had a chance to win that game last year in the semifinals and didn't get it done. So we're going to continue. That's our goal every year."
The Cavs won’t have Landry Lyddy taking snaps anymore so it’s up to sophomore Abram Wardell and junior Bryce Carpenter to lead the offense.
Guin: "Our quarterbacks have always been surrounded by some very, very good skill guys. Whoever the quarterback is will be surrounded by good skill guys. So he's just got to manage the game and get the ball to the playmakers and we'll be good."
One of those playmakers is Chris Jackson, who’s believes in either choice to get the job done.
"I think either one can start so I think we're going to do really good with either quarterback, whichever one starts this year. It's a big duel out there so I think it's going to be a really good battle."
Jackson is a part of a loaded Class of 2024 that includes Landon Slyvie and they say another sport helped them get on the same page.
Jackson: "Track season is what brung all of us together with the class of '25 and '24 and 7-on-7 during the summer has really bonded us together."
"We hold each other up, hold each other very accountable and we make sure we at our best standards always."
A younger team is going to take the field at Jerry Barker Stadium this year and Guin says by the time postseason play begins he expects the Cavs to be prepared.
Guin: "It's all about November and December for us and if we take some losses and learn some lessons along the way, so be it, but we got to be ready to play the 2nd week of November."
