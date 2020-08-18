Captain Shreve's first district title since 2005 was shared with Airline and the Gators aren't satisfied.
"I want to win district all the way out instead of tying it up with somebody so we can have our own right to it," said senior running back Samtavious Smith.
"That's a big goal. We have to make sure that we win that. We have to," added senior cornerback Jeremy Sowell.
Head coach Bryant Sepulvado says his players have goals beyond what happens in District 1-5A, "First time we've won district in a very, very long time around here, but now those guys don't want to share anything. They've also evolved to a point where that's not quite good enough. We want to win district, but we also want to make a long playoff run."
Sepulvado agrees with the LHSAA's decision to push the season back to October and says now it's about finding the correct balance in practice, "As coaches now we can plan accordingly and say hey this is how much time we need for shoulder pads, this is how much time we need for contact and we can kind of regulate and make sure they stay excited and make sure they don't get burned out."
Whenever the Gators return to play, Smith says they're focused on making every moment count, "We trying to give it our all, trying to take Captain Shreve farther than just the second round, trying to make sure we take them to state. We putting in all the hard work that we can to make sure that we do all that we can for the school."
