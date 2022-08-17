Adam Kirby is the new man in charge of the Captain Shreve Gators. His unique style can already be seen on the field as his team prepares to defend its 1-5A district title.
"Football is a fun game and I think a lot of time it gets lost that it has to be a grind or it has to be work all the time. The high school football experience, there's nothing better than that. I want to make sure that while we're chasing district championships and chasing quarterfinals and state championships, we're allowing our guys to have some fun with it too."
Scotty Simo - Captain Shreve linebacker: "It's more of a team bonding family. You get to come have fun and put in the work on the sport you love at the same time."
Kenyon Terrell - Captain Shreve quarterback: "I love his energy. He's very passionate about the sport. He's very passionate about us. He cares about everyone on the team. He's not making it more of a job. He's making it fun for everybody."
That's not to say the team isn't working hard, especially senior quarterback Kenyon Terrell who is even talking about game film while playing video games with his teammates. Kirby believes his QB can shock the state in 2022.
Kirby - "He's the best quarterback in north Louisiana. There's no doubt in my mind. He's a football junkie. We are constantly texting each other players or he's sending me clips on twitter or he's watching Hudl. He's everything I could have hoped so for a high school quarterback."
Terrell - "My second year in the system and I know it like the back of my hand."
With Kendrick Law now at Alabama, expect more targets for junior Olympian Marquez Stephenson, who is already committed to Texas Tech despite only having one full year of football under his belt.
Kirby - "I have no doubts that we're going to see him in the next Olympics in Paris. He's just a once in a generation type talent that can do pretty much anything you want him to do athletically. Once he catches it, no one is catching him."
Simo - "We had to deal with it before with Kendrick, of course, so it's nothing new. When you have a guy like him, even if your corner is really great, you can't trust him to hold him one on one every play because he runs a 4.4. You've got to have someone short, someone deep, you've got to put a lot of focus on him which is something other defenses will have to do this year."
And with their own defense looking as strong as ever, it's easy to see why Kirby and his Gators are chomping their way into a new year.
