Spend 10 minutes at a Captain Shreve practice and you'll notice two things: talent all over the field and a certain motto.
Jamarcea Plater, Captain Shreve RB, S: "Better be fast, physical, fearless on the field. That's all you need to win a game."
Adam Kirby, Captain Shreve head coach: "They want to work, they want to be coached hard, they take pride in putting Shreve on their chest, Shreve on their helmet and they really embody our brand of fast, physical, and fearless."
The Gators want to be fast, physical, and fearless in everything they do. For the 2023 version of Shreve that all starts up front.
Plater: "If you want an offer, you want to be able to get those rushing yards every game, this is where to be at right here. This where to be at. Going behind them big boys down that lane feels great. Nothing but greatness."
Devin Harper, Captain Shreve OL: "The bread and butter of our team is running the ball, milking down the clock, and beating up our opponents inside the trenches."
Leading the charge for the Gators offensive line is 4 star recruit Devin Harper. As a junior Harper already has offers from schools like LSU, Alabama, and Georgia.
Kirby: "Devin is a lot like Kendrick. He doesn't let the attention go to his head. He's always like, so what? What's next? The thing I'm most proud of is he's really been focused on these next two years, fine tuning those parts of his game he needs to work on. But at the end of the day, he is the number one offensive tackle in the country."
Harper: "Oh yeah, I'm ready. Every game."
Harper says he's doing his best to pave the way for the Gators both on and off the field.
Harper: "I look at it as an honor to be in that position to be looked at as a leader. I take it as a role that I need to do every day and I take good pride in it."
Kirby: "He's everything you want in a kid and it just happens that he's a really good football player too."
With their fast, physical, and fearless mindset, Harper and the Gators hope to bully their way to the top of District 1-5A.