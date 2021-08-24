Captain Shreve's days as bottom dwellers in District 1-5A are now a distant memory. Now, the Gators don't hope to beat teams like arch rival CE Byrd, they plan to.
"That's the reason I came here. I've known coach Sepulvado for a really long time and he's always fostered that environment where competition is a premium. When you step on the field and you get to put Shreve and your chest or Shreve on your helmet, the expectation is a District 1-5A championship," said first year offensive coordinator Adam Kirby.
"It just came with the years of us getting new coaches, us maturing and players, and just working harder."
"We practice every day, we compete at a high level. When we get in our first game, we've already practiced this and we are game ready," said wide receiver Braylon Finney and defensive tackle Zyon Lilly.
Having one of the nation's top recruits doesn't hurt either. 4 star athlete Kendrick Law holds offers from schools like LSU, Alabama, and Florida State and is making the transition from playmaker to leader for the Gators.
Kirby: "Everybody knows about him, knows about his offers. What they don't see is he's often one of the first ones here, last ones to go. He's constantly texting me, picking my brain. We're drawing stuff up on the board. He doesn't let the fame, so to speak, go to his head."
Lilly: "It's fun chasing him around. He makes us better. It's really just talent. He be cutting, juking, and we just have to match it and make him better to."
Any time Law takes the field, college scouts are on alert. That also draws the attention to other talented players on Shreve's offense like Finney. Law is doing his best to make sure those teammates take advantage of the extra looks.
Finney: "He's really teaching us how to talk, what to put out, how to promote yourself, and how to advertise yourself."
Lilly: "He's just been coaching us, really. Trying to help us get where he at."
With so much attention on Law and the Gator offense, Captain Shreve's biggest strength may come on the other side of the ball with an experienced and fierce defensive line.
Kirby: "They're tough to block every day. I think all three of those could have played are started for Acadiana's back-to-back title teams and I'll die on that hill. They are three very special kids who are going to all have opportunities to play at the next level.
The Gators kick off the season at North DeSoto on September 3.