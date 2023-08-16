As a nine-time state champion, Scott Surratt has accomplished just about everything with the Bulldogs. Now, he gets to coach his son Jett as the starting quarterback.
Scott Surratt – Carthage head coach
“Yeah, we’re enjoying it so far. You know, we ain’t played a Friday night game yet, but it’s been fun. We’re going to make it fun. We’re still playing golf and things outside of football and that’s going to cut down, obviously. I’ve had a great career. I want to continue my career, but it’s about him and this team right now."
Jett takes over the Bulldogs offense as a sophomore and says the dynamics of having your dad as your head coach is what you might expect.
Jett Surratt – Carthage sophomore QB
“I mean he never lays back off of me. It’s harder for me, I say, than anybody else just because he’s my dad, but I mean it’s the same off the field as it is on the field. He’s always on me.”
Jett: “It definitely has its perks. I mean I’ve grown up with him and learned everything he knows. Well not everything, but most of it, a lot of it. So, I mean it’s just awesome to have somebody in my corner.”
In what should have been a summer of celebration, the entire Bulldogs family is dealing with the loss of Kawan Jeter, who along with his mother, died in a house fire in June.
Scott: “My 34th year of coaching and we lost a young man in Kawan Jeter. What a phenomenal young man.”
In addition to Jeter’s death, significant off-field injuries to other players will cause them to miss extended time.
Scott” “We lost like four guys and we didn’t have a snap, so it’s been tough, but God’s never going to give us too much we can’t handle and so we’re just leaning on him and leaning on our teammates and our coaches and everything and just the program.”
While not under the best circumstances, a return to football will bring a sense of normalcy to this east Texas power.
Scott: “It’s going to be exciting. Just like my first year coaching in 1990. I still got that flame burning and that fire and it’s going to feel the same, I think, maybe a little bit more nerves with my son. I’d be lying, anybody’d be lying if they told you it’s not since he’s the quarterback. You know everything is on the quarterback around here.”