Arkansas is one of several states starting on time and El Dorado senior safety Hollis McCuien is grateful.
"I'm [going] to appreciate practice as it is because this is what I love doing. I love waking up everyday coming to play football. It helps me. It's like a therapy to me and I just really appreciate it."
Head coach Steven Jones says when the governor's office gave approval he saw a lift in his players, "I think they were excited to get back to normal. I just think they were ready to not be in the house so just to have everybody back together as a team and working a unit. I mean it's just great to see that."
The Wildcats had a five game losing streak last year before following that up with three straight wins to close out the regular season giving the team confidence for 2020, "You know you do learn stuff from losing and we learned a lot and we became closer and the bonds we shared became better."
"We just kept out heads up and kept coming to work every week and we were ready whenever it started rolling our way and we were ready to go."
A first round playoff exit in Jones' first year was disappointing, but with COVID-19 hanging over everything the head coach says it's about appreciating the small steps before the big picture, "I think we're just learning so much about life right now. Off the field these kids are learning a ton and just how to handle themselves and how to just go to work every single day. It may not be the timing that we want, it may not look exactly the way that we want everything to go, but if we just keep preparing and keep working hard every single day we're going to make something of ourselves."
You can see El Dorado in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off Friday, August 28 on KPXJ-CW 21.