A district championship and a berth in the 3A-Division II quarterfinals are the main takeaways from Elysian Fields in 2020 and head coach Scott Ford says he hopes there’s some carryover for this season.
"Well, time will tell. I know we got some confident kids and confident coaches, but we also want to keep things in perspective and understand that every football team is different. This one is going to develop its own identity. The biggest thing for me is that I want them to play for each other, I want us to work together. I want us to pull the same direction and I want them to learn things from competition in this sport that are going to help them on down the line."
Ford highlights running back William Goodnight, wide receiver Braden Manning and lineman Gage Parker as three players with college football in their future, but says you don’t need to D-I potential to contribute to the Yellow Jackets.
Ford: "Success for me is that every kid shows up, has a great attitude and gives maximum effort. You don't have to be 6'4" and 250 pounds to do those three things. Every one of our kids is important. They all have something to offer, they all have value, but you got to be here everyday, you got to have the right attitude and you got to give great effort."
A heartbreaking end to their postseason was a learning experience for Elysian Fields and Ford believes those battle scars can lead to something greater.
Ford: "When you have kids coming back from making a playoff run there's nothing negative about that. It's just now where can they and we get this football team? Can we get back and give ourselves the opportunity like we had last year?"
Elysian Fields kicks off the season August 27 at Harmony.