Justin Crow is new to east Texas, but the Elysian Fields head coach says the welcome by Yellow Jackets supporters made the transition easy.
"Man, it's been great. The community's great. It's a great place to be, they love football. We came here from Wichita Falls so it was quite culture shock as far as that goes, but we love the east Texas area, always have. I was born and raised the Metroplex, so pretty familiar with it."
Something Jackets fans made Crow aware of very early on is the importance of the rivalry with Waskom.
"I thing I did when I pulled in town, they said you got to beat Waskom. So that was number one, that was the first thing, so I'm really excited about that game."
Crow says before they can worry about their matchup with the Wildcats, they have to take care of what’s in front of them.
"They've done a great job here, especially the last couple of years. We just got to keep that going and lucky for me I just get to take that over with kids that expect to win, so they go out on Friday nights, sometimes that makes the difference, the expectation."
While they are dealing with a smaller roster size, Crow says he’ll get the best out of the players that take the field.
"The numbers are a little bit down compared to previous years, but with the kids who can really go out there and play, the numbers are just the same so it's no different. The expectation is high and we expect greatness."
