"This is probably my favorite group to have ever worked with."
Legendary head coach Denny Duron loves this Evangel team. Soon, the Eagles will have a lot more fans as a documentary covering their 2022 season releases on Amazon Freevee in September.
Peyton Fulghum - Evangel Quarterback
"It's definitely going to be a lot more of global attention on us when the show comes out. I feel like God has really been preparing us for that and getting us ready for a while now.."
Parker Fulghum - Evangel Wide Receiver
"I do feel like this is going to be a great outreach more than anything. The kids around here will see it and be like, man, that's really cool."
Quarterback Peyton Fulghum and his brother and wide receiver Parker are still the stars of the Eagles show on the field, but this year they have a strong supporting cast.
Peyton
"In the past I might have gone to him too many times and that's kind of been a struggle in my high school career. Towards the end of last year, I started going away from him a little more. Had a lot of success my last four or five games the second half of the season, so start where I left off, not making him the only target. I've got real weapons."
Parker
"This year is just different. We've got two other guys that are going to blow by you. They are great route runners, great hands, great confidence, guys that have really bloomed this year and are really ready to do it. Me hearing that just fires me up. That's going to move us farther into the season."
On defense the lead role goes to Texas A&M commit Gabe Reliford who is inspiring the Eagles every day with his work on the field and his words off of it.
Denny Duron - Evangel head
"Hardest worker ever. Great attitude out here. He places a lot of demands on his teammates because he sets the bar."
Gabe Reliford - Evangel DL, Texas A&M Commit
"Hard work every day and dedication. Coming out here every day like him, hair on fire, working hard."
Peyton
"Gabe just said, "Hey, I don't have no plan B. If you've got a plan B, that's the first reason to fail". I took that with me and ever since then I haven't been thinking about nothing but plan A."
The plan for the Eagles this year, a season finale in the Superdome celebrating state championship number 15.