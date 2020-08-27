After Byron Dawson left Evangel, it looked like we'd have a blast from the past leading the Eagles into 2020 when Pastor Denny Duron stepped in as head coach. That was until his new offensive coordinator came to town.
"Throughout the summer, Pastor Denny gave me a lot of responbilities and I think he just started to believe in me and thought we can do something special."
After a very short stint as the Eagles' leader, Pastor Duron handed the keys to Garrett Kreamer. A decision that went over well in the locker room, "Man, this is the best guy I've ever been around. I love him with all my heart. I wouldn't want to be playing for anybody else."
As Kreamer looks to fill the void left by Dawson, freshman quarterback Peyton Fulghum looks to fill the shoes of Baylor QB Blake Shapen, "He left a lot of pressure for me, I'll say that. I thank him for that because it gives me more of an expectation to look up to and surpass."
"He's got that 'it' factor. He's going to bring something special to us. He's a student of the game. He wants to be great. He's got all the makings to be a great one here and I think he'll do that."
With the season delayed until at least October, both the freshman quarterback and first year head coach have used the extra time to grow together, "It's kind of both a new thing for me and him. It's really been good for both of us as a learning experience. We've kind have been learning each other and, like I said, there's nobody else I'd rather do it with."
And at a place like Evangel, faces may change, but the expectations remain the same, "It fuels the fire, definitely. We understand how important this tradition is and we want to make sure we uphold that. Everything we do we want to give God the glory first. That's what we're all about and that's our foundation."
"Our expectation is to go undefeated and win a state championship. I truly believe we will do that. If we don't, it will be a terrible let down for the seniors so I know we will."
The Countdown to Friday Football Fever has reached it's end, which means it's time for kickoff of the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show. Don't miss kickoff in Texas and Arkansas Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ-CW 21.