Chadwick Lewis inherits a Green Oaks program coming off a district championship. With goals of reaching the Superdome, he’s trying to install his culture with the Giants.
"Just trying to get them to come in with that sense of urgency, that intensity, that what it's going to take to get to the next level."
If that’s going to happen, senior wide receiver and LSU commit Decoldest Crawford needs to play a big part, "Well, they say time flies by quick. I thought it was going to take a little minute, but senior year came quick and I'm just ready to get through it."
Fellow senior wide out Jaylon Jackson believes that the Giants pass catching corps is something teams will have a hard time handling, "Real confident. We're ready. Can't nobody guard us so we're just ready for anybody, basically."
Crawford: "We just got to get the ball in our hand. I feel like if we get the ball in our hand we'll make some good plays and we got other key players on the team that'll make good plays also."
Coach Lewis says that confidence can help the other players like first year starting quarterback Tovoras Lee, "Let them be athletes so don't come in trying to replace Keith. You're Boom. The kids used to call him 'Baby Boom.' We don't call him Baby Boom. You're a Lee, until you can get your own nickname from the kids, but you don't have to do everything by yourself."
With state championship goals, Lewis says he need full commitment from his team, "That means they're taking everyday serious. That's the culture we've got to get around here: just take everyday as if it's just as important as a day of a game."