If you walk through Haughton's practice field, you no longer see stars like the school's all time leading tackler Jake St. Andre. What you do see, is a roster full of hungry players who's time has finally come to show what they can do between the Pines.
"Those guys are ready to step up. They've been waiting and they've been working and I think they're really going to show out this year," said wide receiver Coleman Stafford.
"It's a blessing to have these guys wait for their turn. They know the job they had, and they go do it. Whether it be special teams, kickoff, all that. They did what they did.," added defensive back Chris Obregon.
"It shows high character. When you have a lot of high character guys that work hard, do the things they're supposed to do, they buy in to what you do and what you believe in, you can usually win games with those guys," explained head coach Jason Brotherton.
That's not the case for Buccaneer quarterback Colin Rains. After stepping in for Peyton Stovall last year, the junior now has 11 starts under his belt and it's showing on and off the field.
Brotherton: "Last year when we found out Payton wasn't going to play, I think it was the very next day, Colin called a practice just him and the receivers. He showed that leadership from day one. Those guys know that and they believe in him."
Stafford: "As a sophomore, coming in and playing every single game and just dominating the way he did, it was awesome. Awesome for our team, it really gave us a lot of energy. It's going to help a lot this year too, him having that experience."
Rains: "This year, being a junior, I have a lot of experience and that experience is going to pay off a lot this season."
That extended time on the field has led to comparisons to QBs across the NFL.
Brotherton: "He's a Tim Tebow type guy. He's tough. If you need four yards, he gets five. If you need seven, he gets eight. He's a winner and that's exactly what we want at quarterback."
Obregon: "I see Tom Brady, all the way. His accuracy, and he's a bit slow. That's where I get it from."
Rains: "I like Dak Prescott. Haughton kid."
And after losing in the playoffs to the state runner up two years in a row, the yearly expectations are as high as they've ever been for Haughton.
Brotherton: "We like where we are. There's eight teams in 5A that have won a playoff game eight years in a row and we're one of them. These guys expect to win every time out and I think we've gotten to that point where our kids expect to be in the playoffs and expect to win games."
Haughton kicks off the season at home against Red River on September 3.