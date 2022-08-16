There’s something growing in Haughton and quarterback Colin Rains has a good explanation.
"We had two of the defensive players. Me and Peyton Polk made a bet with. It was a game of Madden. We lost the game so we shave and get a mustache. Thankful for Just for Men. We just had to make it where people could see it. We had it blonde so people couldn't see it so we had to darken it up a little bit so they could see it."
The Bucs hope to grow their win total from a season ago after going 5 and 5 in the regular season, but Peyton Polk and Rains look forward to the challenge in one of the state’s toughest districts.
Rains: "You have to be dialed in every single week. You can't take a week off. It really helps for playoffs because we basically play a playoff game every week so it just prepares us for that."
Polk: "You know you have one tough opponent and then the next week you got to practice for a completely different demon. One thing after another.
Rains: "Personally and team wise I think we want to win every single game. We want to make the playoffs, we want to make a deep run, win the district. That's just personal and team goals that we have."
At the time of this interview, the goal for Rains was to get his facial hair to a point where the bet is complete.
Rains: "Until everything else grows back.
Daniel: "All right, so a couple of weeks maybe to take a little bit..."
Rains: "Might be a little longer for me."
See Rains and the Bucs in action when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights show kicks off on August 26.