The Haughton Buccaneers gave us one of the biggest surprises in 2022, upsetting district champion Airline in the first round of the playoffs. It was a win that's had a last impact on the program.
Jason Brotherton, Haughton head coach: "We sold the whole it's going to be bad weather, we're going to have to be tougher than them, we're country boys. Our kids bought into that and we've just tried to carry that into this season and give them an identity. Something they can believe in and be proud of."
Jalen Lewis: Haughton WR: "The most physical team at the end of the game wins. We just know we have to be physical every time."
Tucker Melton: Haughton C: "We've got trucks. Some of them are broke, like mine. We've got some tough guys out here."
Part of embracing those country roots is the pride the Bucs have in their small town.
Brotherton: "Our kids grow up wanting to play here. That H means something to them. It's not just a school they move to and go to for four years. They are here, most of them, their whole lives."
Lewis: "I grew up watching a lot of these people and I knew I wanted to be in their position growing up. I was just like, what can I do to get better? What can I do to start for this team?"
Melton: "As a little kid at every game watching Dak and Marlon Seets do throwback passes to me coming out here and being one of the guys now, living the dream."
That sense of pride extends to the coaching staff, where the majority of the coaches played and graduated from Haughton, including their new offensive and defensive coordinators, Matthew Sewell and Josh O'Nishea.
Brotherton: "They want to come back and be part of the program again and coach here again and that's really exciting. Two young coordinators that both went to school here, I got to coach both of them and I'm excited about that."
Melton: "I plan on going to college at Northwestern or LSUS and I plan on coming back first year out of college. I'm hoping to get a job here to teach and coach. It's just something we all want to do."
In 2023 expect to see a Buccaneer team eager for another chance to step out between the pines.