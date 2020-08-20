On the heels of one of the school's best seasons ever, Haughton head coach Jason Brotherton is challenging his team to go from good to great.
"You get to a certain point and everybody is happy because you're good. Maybe it's been that way here. We make the playoffs just about every year and everybody is satisfied with that, so you start talking about, 'let's make the next step the goal'."
Brotherton's players say this new mindset started when he took over as head coach a few year ago, "Ever since coach Brotherton took over, he's always had it in our minds that we can do anything we put our mind to. We really believe that as a community and as a team," said center Payton Bates.
"We don't expect those mediocre years anymore. We're expecting two or three rounds in the playoffs every year," added linebacker Jake St. Andre.
A new mindset comes with a new identity. Gone are the days of the high flying, high scoring Bucs. Instead, Brotherton says Haughton is going with a defense first approach, "Our defense carried us through about the last three weeks of the season. That was good for our team. It's good for this year because our team has seen that happen. Hey, we can win a game without scoring 40 points."
The Buccaneer defense is anchored by a trio of experienced linebackers led by St. Andre. It's a group that personifies the team's new mindset, "They're going to have to be good. They know it. They want that burden on them. We're excited to see what they can do as the leaders of our team."
On offense, now former quarterback Peyton Stovall has stepped down, handing the reigns to Colin Rains, a sophomore that earned the team's trust in a start against Parkway last year, "That wasn't a low pressure game. That was a big, intense game against a rival. He played well, our kids saw him play well. He commanded a huddle full of seniors. We're going to miss Peyton Stovall. He doesn't have to replace Peyton, but we're going to be fine with Colin Rains playing for us."
