With 17 state championships, that’s the standard in Haynesville.
"We're not happy until we make it to the finals and into that championship. We're not happy with anything other than that."
A quarterfinal exit in 2020 fell short of what head coach David Franklin believes they we’re capable of.
Franklin: "I think we went out a little earlier than what we should have gone out last year. We won some games last year that we had to come back and do it the last second so, it was kind of an up and down year, but we're not ever satisfied unless we're winning it."
Growing up in this community inspires seniors like Keegan Goodwin, Kenison Roby and Kyle Woodard to give their best once they take the field.
"Just from past players and past football teams just makes us want to be like those guys. I mean sitting up in the stands watching them, being younger, just makes us want to come out here and be like them."
"I take a lot of pride [in it]. I started in about the seventh grade, but we're all out here for a reason and that's to win a championship."
"It's championship or nothing. Losing to East Iberville the way we did, we went down there after beating Basile after losing to them the year before, it was tough. We used that as motivation in the weight room this offseason trying to get big, trying to get better and I think we really accomplished that."
Not only do they have their inner motivation, Coach Franklin says they’ll get it around town.
Franklin: "The community drives them because that's what they want and then the kids drive themselves. It's kind of expected and that's what the community expects, that's what we expect. It may not always be what you achieve, but that's what's expected here. We're not going for anything shorter than that, ever."
Haynesville kicks off the season September 3 against North Webster.