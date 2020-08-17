HAYNESVILLE, LA - Football in Haynesville is a way of life and seniors Darion Toney and Jontavion Brown were looking forward to their final season with the Golden Tornado.
"When I was a little kid I used to come here and watch [the games] and I would be like I'm a part of the team when I get older. Now it's happened. It's been fun and I've been happy and the community, they love it," said Brown.
"It's so important. We might not have the people like back in the day, but we still got love from the fans that still come up here to the games," added Toney.
According to an LHSAA memo the earliest games can start is October and the Tors are doing their best to stay prepared, "Well we try to keep it as normal as you possibly can. I mean they know in the back of their mind there's this and they're starting late. We got on shoulder pads [and helmets] and no contact, but we kind of made it a fun night and did it late in the afternoon so it was kind of like a real situation getting to do some things. They got excited about doing stuff like that," said head coach David Franklin.
Franklin says his legendary father Red is staying away from the program right now for safety reasons, but when games resume it'll be hard to keep him away from this field, "You're not going to keep him away from football games and I'm not going to try that so yeah, absolutely."
Louisiana needs to be in Phase Three before that's even a possibility and Franklin hopes that can happen for this players and the community, "I don't think it matters when it is, I don't think it matters who it is, they're just looking forward to the opportunity to be able to play and that's all that you can ask for."
Be sure to tune in when the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show kicks off at 10:30 on August 28. You can catch all the action on KPXJ-CW 21.