Things are changing in Homer. While there was a lot of bad in 2020, Pelican head coach Richie Casey calls his team's semifinal run a blessing.
"To God be the glory. These kids, they work hard for me. I always tell them if they keep working hard, we'll be successful. To see what we did last year, to see the town coming out, to see how these kids responded, it was just a good deal to see."
Casey knows what it's like to win in the small town. He led the Pelicans at quarterback in the late 2000's when Homer was often highly ranked in 1A. That success included wins over rival Haynesville, something he also accomplished as a head coach a year ago.
"It was more mental than everything. We've had the teams in the past that I think could beat them. A year before last, we should have beat them, but we weren't there mentally. Just changing the mindset. Telling the kids that they can win and making them believe it."
"We've been wanting to beat them for a long time. My sophomore year we could have got them, but we came up short. It was good to beat Haynesville. It's a rivalry and has been for a long time."
Senior Takeviuntae Kidd leads the Pelicans at quarterback now and has learned from his head coach both on and off the field.
"He's becoming more of a leader this year. I can tell he wants it more. He got a taste of success when we got down there to the semifinals. He's going to be a big time player for us this year."
"Just trying to tell the young guys to keep their heads up, don't quit, keep working, you're time is coming, you're going to get better."
And Kidd is just one of a handful of returning players that are determined to cement Homer's place amongst the giants of 1A.
"As long as we keep on coming out and showing people that we can play with anybody and let the kids believe, we'll be up there. They'll be talking about us."
Homer begins the season at North Caddo on September 3.