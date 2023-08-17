2023 represents a new era for Huntington football as head coach Stephen Dennis and the Raiders work to replace one of the most successful classes in the school's history.
Stephen Dennis, Huntington head coach
"They were never not in the playoffs from the time they were freshman to the time they were seniors. Now those guys are off playing collegiately and there's a new group that now has to build the next floor of the program."
Kaleb Tucker, Huntington WR
"It's very exciting, it's like an open mindset, whole new team. Every body is really coming together.
Joemiah Robinson, Huntington LB, S
"The atmosphere is great, I love it. Everywhere you step on this field here there's competition. Hard hitters, dogs, all that. I love it."
The player with perhaps the biggest shoes to fill is quarterback Lorenzo White Jr., who spent the last couple of years learning from now Texas Southern QB Kam Evans.
Lorenzo White Jr., Huntington QB
"Watching him grow and taking stuff from his game and applying it to my game so it works for me."
Dennis
"That's the path that you want for every kid. They want to honor the guys that came before them, but you want them to make their own mark. I think LJ is going to really have a great two, he's only going to be a junior"
Tucker
"That's my dog, man. We go back. It's not really a change. Two elite quarterbacks. Last year I had Kam, now I have Lorenzo."
Robinson
"We're going to leave it to his actions this season."
With White leading a roster loaded with college prospects, this new era of Raiders believe they have what it takes to push the program to the next step.
Dennis
"You see that in these historic programs where there's success year after year after year, there becomes this pride with that. I think we're really close to developing that."
White
"They've been going brick by brick each and every year, so we have to do better than that."
Ja'marion Washington, Huntington WR, RB
"Oh it's very important. We haven't won a district title in over 40 years and we want to get to the Dome. We want to win district this year."